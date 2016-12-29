The best Texas license plates of 2016 have been revealed

Photo courtesy of My Plates

AUSTIN – The best, most classic and funniest personalized Texas license plates for 2016 have been revealed.

Starting with a list of over 30,000 different personalized plates, My Plates narrowed down the competition to 27 plate messages across nine categories.

“Every day across the year we see very creative plate messages coming through, amounting to tens of thousands by the end of the year. We have a lot of fun with our team and sometimes heated debates in order to cut it down to our final selection.” Steve Farrar, President of My Plates, said in a press release.

According to a press release, My Plates continues to grow with more than 300,000 plates being sold in Texas.

My Plates Top Personalized Plates for 2016:

Best Texas/USA Pride Plates 2016

TEX BORN

I@MURICA (I love America)

TXN BLUD

Best College Plates 2016

EYZOF TX (Eyes of Texas on burnt Orange plate)

ATX AGIE

LSU@MAMA (on a Purple plate)

Best Plate Speak Plates 2016

YULQQKN (You looking)

URNZVAY (You are in the way)

L8R G8OR (Later Gator)

Best Romantic Plates for 2016

2 WIFEY

MRS@MR (Missus loves Mister)

LV@UMORE (Love you more)

Cutest Plates for 2016

MEEEOW

WUF WUF

ANMAL@VR (Animal Lover)

Funniest Plates 2016

EVL TWIN

GOAL DGR

GOT BAIL

Best Movie Themed Plates 2016

CHWBACA (Chewbacca – Star Wars theme)

DEADPUL (Deadpool)

CPTMRCA (Captain America)

Best Sports Related Plates 2016

DA CWBYS

GO CUBBZ

HUT HUT

Best Auto Related Plates 2016

PORSHAH

YBUYGAS (on an electric car)

LIKE NEW

