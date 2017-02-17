Three generations share in the excitement of Aggie Opening Day

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Opening day has finally arrived for college baseball, an it stirs up a mixture of emotions.

Rusty and Samuel Etheredge are father and son who have been coming to Aggie baseball games for over a decade.

"There's an old saying, "Do what you love with who you love", and you can't beat this," said Rusty.

Samuel says he looks forward to opening day every year because he loves sharing in the excitement with his dad and being able to pass down those memories to his son.

"There was a lot of players that I grew up watching but getting to share with my son has been fun," said Samuel.

