Three Twin Peaks bikers receive new indictments

System.Object

Three bikers involved in the 2015 Twin Peaks shooting in Waco received new indictments from a grand jury Wednesday. This comes a couple of months before trials for the bikers involved are set to begin.

The district attorney’s office tells Channel 6 the new indictment is merely to “clean up before heading to trial this fall.”

Superseding indictments were handed down for 32-year-old Matthew Clendennen, 28-year-old Cody Ledbetter and 61-year-old Thomas Landers.

The indictment revises the charges the three will face when trial begins this fall to include underlying offenses of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.

McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna issued the following statement:

“We sincerely appreciate this grand jury’s careful consideration of the evidence in these cases.”

Matthew Clendennen’s trial is scheduled to begin in October, Lander’s for November, and Ledbetter’s for January.

If convicted for the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon offenses, the three will face five years to life in prison. They will face 15 years to life in prison if convicted of murder.

© 2017 KCEN-TV