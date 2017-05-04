Toddler locked in car has a great time before being rescued by firefighters

No one has ever had more fun being rescued than this toddler trapped in his mother's car.

What could have been a frightening situation turned into smiles after 14-month-old Brandon Emery locked himself in his mother's car and had to be freed by a group of firefighters.





Brandon's mom, Kirsty Green, 27, had put him in the back seat of the car while she unloaded groceries into the trunk on April 28 at a supermarket near their home in Bude, England. After accidentally closing the trunk with the car keys inside, she watched as Brandon found a way to push the power locks, trapping himself in the car.

A fellow shopper called the non-emergency number for police as Green panicked with Brandon stuck in the car. Thankfully it was not a sunny or hot day, so Brandon was not in any imminent danger.

Once five firefighters arrived from Bude Community Fire Station, Brandon had himself a great time.

He climbed into the front seat and gripped the steering wheel with a big grin like he was going for a drive in the country.

