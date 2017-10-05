Train derails, crashes into house in NW Atlanta

A train derailed and went into a house located on the 1300 block of Andrews Street in northwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Fire Department got reports of this train derailment at 3:00 a.m. According to Sgt. Cortez Stafford, one of the cars came off the tracks and went into a nearby home.

Nine cars were completely off the train tracks and five were only partially off, totaling 14 cars.

CSX is on the scene and investigating what led to the initial derailment.

According to CSX Spokesperson Rob Doolittle, the train was traveling from Waycross, Ga. to Cincinnati, Ohio.

The cars were not carrying any hazardous materials, so further evacuations were not needed. According to Atlanta Fire, the train was transporting sand, rocks and dirt.

One person was inside the home at the time of the derailment and was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injures.

