Trumps travel ban leads to protest at Texas A&M University

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Lawmakers and demonstrators across the US continue to speak out against President Donald Trump's executive order on immigrants and refugees.
Over a thousand Texas A&M students, faculty and supporters from the local community joined together in solidarity against the travel ban executive order President Trump put in place.
The demonstration lasted for a little over two hours as protestors marched through campus with signs and chants in support of the local Muslim community.
(© 2017 KAGS)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs