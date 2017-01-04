Two arrested in severe child sexual assault investigation

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar held a press conference Tuesday discussing the details in a child assault case that many in the department agree is one of the worst they’ve seen.

Early on the morning of New Year’s Eve, deputies were called to a home on the south side for a report that a young girl had been bitten by a dog.

Once deputies arrived, 23-year-old Isaac Andrew Cardenas told them the young girl, under the age of 2, had wandered outside in the middle of the night and was attacked by dogs.

Investigators questioned Cardenas and a relative of the child, 22-year-old Crystal Herrera. Deputies said they later determined that neither of their stories were consistent with the child’s wounds.

According to deputies, the child had extremely serious and life-threatening wounds consistent with brutal sexual assault and multiple stab wounds. She was transported to University Hospital, where she is now stable and in the care of Child Protective Services.

Medical staff told BCSO investigators that the injuries the child sustained were not consistent with dog bites.

It was determined the young girl was sexually assaulted and had sustained numerous “non-accidental” stab wounds, deputies said. Additionally, Animal Control Services (ACS) picked up the dogs at the residence and told investigators the dogs showed no aggressiveness whatsoever.

Police arrested Cardenas for super aggravated sexual assault of a child, a capital felony with a minimum 20-year sentence. A $300,000 bond has been set.

Herrera was arrested on a charge of injury to a child by omission.

