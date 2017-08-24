Man leads police on car chase with casket on his roof

Credit: Dianna Sutliff Cooper

PULASKI CO., Ark. (KTHV) - A man is facing several charges after leading police on a car chase with a casket on the roof of his vehicle Wednesday evening.

Officers noticed the vehicle, a black Hummer with a casket on the roof, parked on the side of the interstate near Scott Hamilton Drive.

When officers approached the car, 39-year-old Kevin Cholousky fled the scene, leading police on a chase.

Police eventually arrested him and he was subsequently charged with fleeing, reckless driving, and fictitious tags. Cholousky did have a gun in possession at the time of his arrest.

Currently, it is not known why Cholousky was parked on the side of the road or even why he had a casket on the top of his Hummer.

