Vandals spray, kill 200,000 bees with diesel fuel in small California town

Vandals are being accused of toppling 100 beehives and spraying thousands of honey bees with diesel fuel over the weekend in the small California town of Prunedale, according to the beekeeper.

The property owner, Mike Hickenbottom told NBC affiliate KSBW he believed his neighbors were behind the incident because they had complained to him three times about the bees.

Beekeeper Alfonzo Perez told KSBW an estimated 200,000 bees died and will cost Perez more than $50,000.

No arrests have been made.

© 2018 KCEN-TV