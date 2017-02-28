Elderly driver rams into high school band preparing to march in Mardi Gras parade

WPMI live coverage of an apparent accident in which a car ran into high school band members, injuring several as they set up at a Mardi Gras Parade in Gulf Shores. That parade is cancelled.

GULF SHORES, AL -- A car ran into high school band members preparing to march in a Mardi Gras parade Tuesday morning.

The crash happened right as the parade was getting started just before 10 a.m. CST.

Twelve members of the Gulf Shores High School marching band were injured when a 2008 Ford Expedition accelerated and struck them from behind, officials said. Three students were still listed in critical, but stable condition.

Numerous agencies responded to the scene after the incident, and city officials canceled the parade shortly after.

After an initial investigation, authorities confirmed that the driver of the truck was a 73-year-old man. At this time, the Gulf Shores Police Department has ruled out drugs or alcohol and they don't believe the accident to be intentional. Officials said the man is cooperating with investigators.

Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft was issued a brief statement on the accident, saying, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the children, families and all those involved.”

The Gulf Shores Police Department is continuing their investigation into the incident.

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)