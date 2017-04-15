Victim in Kirk Merritt Case Speaks Out

Texas A&M's Kirk Merritt faces two charges of indecent exposure stemming from two separate incidents last fall. This week, KAGS affiliate KHOU spoke with one of the victims, as well as Merritt's attorney and got an in-depth look.
Texas A&M wide receiver Kirk Merritt is currently facing two charges of indecent exposure. One of the two victims spoke anonymously to the media.
