KAGS
Close

Victim in Kirk Merritt Case Speaks Out

Texas A&M wide receiver Kirk Merritt is currently facing two charges of indecent exposure. One of the two victims spoke anonymously to the media.

KAGS 11:22 PM. CDT April 15, 2017

Texas A&M's Kirk Merritt faces two charges of indecent exposure stemming from two separate incidents last fall. This week, KAGS affiliate KHOU spoke with one of the victims, as well as Merritt's attorney and got an in-depth look. 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories