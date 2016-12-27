Video of girls unwrapping special teddy bear touches hearts

(Photo: Judson, Andie)

A video from an Oklahoma family's Christmas is touching the hearts of many this holiday season.

Jennifer Ramos, 16, tweeted a video of her younger sisters unwrapping a teddy bear. But the bear has a special quality, its voice.

The family struggled after losing their grandfather last year, when he suddenly died of a stroke during a robbery at a car wash, Buzzfeed reported.

Ramos' aunt had the special teddy bear created with a recording of their beloved grandfather's voice when you squeeze and hug it.

The sweet video has gained attention on social media with over 100,000 liked and nearly 66,000 retweets.

so my grandpa passed away tragically about a year ago and my aunt got my sisters a teddy bear that has a recording of my grandpas voice😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/zdjUaghISr — yenn (@y_jennifer2974) December 25, 2016

