Waco Police Officer run over by suspect goes home

WACO - The family of Waco Police Officer Will Graeber, who was run over by a drug suspect while serving a warrant, was home from the hospital Wednesday.

Graeber's family issued the following statement via the Waco Police Department Wednesday morning:

"We wanted to share with everyone that we are home from the hospital and are beginning the process of outpatient recovery. We will never be able to properly give our thanks to everyone who supported us through this difficult time.

We have been overwhelmed and humbled with all of the prayers, well-wishes, gifts, and support from this community. We are proud to call this community home, and I look forward to serving it for the rest of my career. We have been reminded time and again the positive spirit of all of you and the healing effect it has had on our family.

To the staff of Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Hospital: We cannot thank you enough for your tireless devotion, not only to my care, but to the needs of my family and friends and the uplifting positive message of recovery."

Graeber suffered several severe injuries in the incident on August 1, including broken ribs, pelvis and a collapsed lung.

He was attempting to serve a warrant on Kerry Bradley but as he approached Bradley's vehicle, police say Bradley drove into Graeber with his GMC Denali. Graeber was stuck under the SUV until other officers could lift it off of him.

Bradley was shot multiple times by police on the scene and later died at the hospital.

An activist group from Dallas has called for an investigation into the shooting by someone other than the Texas Rangers and Waco Police who are both investigating what happened.

