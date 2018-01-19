Walker Co. investigating sex abuse claims at Karolyi ranch

Atmosphere at Karolyi Ranch on January 26, 2011 in Huntsville, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for Hilton) (Photo: Bob Levey, 2011 Getty Images)

Authorities are conducting an active investigation of sexual abuse claims at the Karolyi ranch in Huntsville, Texas.

The Walker County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday it is investigating the ranch where USA Gymnastics held training camps.

After Olympic gold medalists like Simone Biles and Aly Raisman spoke out, as well as several others, USA Gymnastics officials said Thursday they will no longer hold its training camps at the Karolyi ranch.

Gymnasts, including Biles and Raisman, have claimed sexual abuse by former team doctor Larry Nassar and have said some of the abuse occurred at the ranch.

A camp scheduled to begin Monday at the ranch had been canceled, according to USA Gymnastics. The federation is looking for alternative training sites until a new permanent facility is found.

