WATCH these hilarious security camera videos released by NEST

You would think home security video would be all about catching burglars in action, but really, they catch all sorts of things. This is why Nest shared their best "Nesties" with all of us to enjoy.
So, let's not waste any more of your time and get right to it.
Without further ado here are the 2017 Nestie awards:
BEST FALL: ICE RAGE
BEST STUNT: PRIORITY MAIL
BEST SUPPORTING DEER: WHEN HARRY MEETS LION
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY: DIRTY DOG DANCING
BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE: FOOT LOOSE
BEST DOG IN A LEAD ROLE: PAWSHANK REDEMPTION
BEST KISS: FIFTY SHARES OF GRRR
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: DAD VADER
BEST FOREIGN FILM: LA NEIGE DE L'ENNUI
BEST HAUNTED BLANKET: THIS BLANKET
BEST COSTUME DESIGN; THE WEREWOLF
BEST HORROR REMAKE: BIRDS
BEST PICTURE: GLUCK GLUCK LAND
BEST SUPPORTED DOG: FREE WILLIE
BEST BOX OFFICE HIT: A LEAGUE OF HER OWN
