Bull shark washed up onto Australia road by flood waters

Qld Fire and Emergency in Australia are warning people to stay out of the water after a bull shark washed up on a road from Cyclone Debbie.

They posted the pictures to Twitter:

Think it's safe to go back in the water? Think again! A bull shark washed up in Ayr. Stay out of floodwater. #TCDebbie #ifitsfloodedforgetit pic.twitter.com/DpP29Va1JG — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) March 30, 2017

The shark was found about 8 miles from the coast near the town of Ayr.

This week category 4 Cyclone Debbie slammed into Australia's northeast coast causing widespread damage with intense winds, flooding and heavy downpours.

