Porta Potty (Photo: gsbarclay, 2013)

BURLINGTON, NC – A Burlington man has an interesting story to share, if he ever chooses to disclose the information, about getting stuck in a port-a-potty.

According to police, the man somehow became stuck inside the toilet's opening Monday afternoon. The port-a-potty was located at the Park Place Center, near Rauhut and Hatch St.

Police said he was calling for help when a woman nearby heard him calling for help and she called 911.

To free the man, Burlington firefighters had to cut the portable bathroom open to get the man out, but they were able to remove him safely.

Police tell WFMY News 2 the man stuck had no injuries, but they are not sure how it happened.

They didn't release the man's name.

