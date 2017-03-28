(Photo: Phil Ostroff)

AUSTIN, Texas -- There was something vaguely reminiscent of extraterrestrial life in the sky Monday evening in Central Texas.

A large cumulonimbus cloud, seen as far as Round Rock and Austin, could have passed for a spaceship, had it not been transparent.

Photos: Spaceship-shaped cloud rolls through Central Texas

KVUE's Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon said the cloud type appears when you mix together moisture, instability and lift. The upward motion in the atmosphere produced a lone storm out west in Gillespie County, near Fredericksburg.

