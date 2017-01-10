West PD: 2 'crime spree' suspects arrested in San Antonio, 1 at large

Three suspects connected to a series of vehicle burglaries in theft in the West area. Photo: West Police Department Facebook page.

WEST - Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a December 2016 crime spree in the McLennan and Hill County. A third suspect is still at large.

According to West Police, 20 to 30 vehicles in the West area and Hillsboro were burglarized and six were stolen. Officials said all of the stolen vehicles have been recovered and some property have been partially recovered.

One of the cars stolen from West, a red Ford mustang was used in a robbery in San Antonio and fled officers shortly after the incident.

The suspects crashed the car and the driver, 23-year-old Nathaniel Alexander Wilson of San Antonio was apprehended by police. The passenger, Kaleub Lathyn Reynolds-Smith, 18, of Killeen and San Antonio is still at large. A third suspect, 17-year-old Amber Lynn Decker was arrested by San Antonio Police after further investigation tied her to the local investigation.

Detectives from West and Hillsboro Police Department along with a detective from the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office traveled to San Antonio to speak to the suspects arrested by San Antonio Police.

A warrant is out on Reynolds-Smith and he actively being pursued by San Antonio Police. He is considered armed and dangerous.

(© 2017 KCEN)