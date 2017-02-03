White nationalist fliers left at Rice University

Rice University police removed flyers promoting a white nationalist group posted on campus without permission. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Rice University police removed fliers promoting a white nationalist group posted on campus without permission.

Two American Vanguard posters showed up Sunday. The group believes whites in America deserve a nation where their interests come first, Vanguard Texas’ vice commander told KHOU 11 News in an email.

The group launched its “Texas Offensive” by posting fliers around seven college campuses from North Texas to LSU and Rice University, according to the group’s website.

“It was all over my Facebook,” said Molly Hurley, a Rice sophomore.

Most students saw it on social media.

“I don’t think most of us even noticed until the police report went out that this did happen, because Rice is a fairly liberal campus where I don’t believe there are people that uphold the beliefs of those who put up those fliers,” said Rice senior Leon Gu.

“I think people recognize it’s just kind of a product of the current political climate, which is really unfortunate and especially that it’s happening at a really great place like Rice,” said Makenzie Drukker, another senior.

Off camera, Vanguard Texas’ vice commander, who asked to remain anonymous, told KHOU 11 News his group chose Rice University for its population.

“The university would have a lot of students who would likely see the message and our target demographic is mostly younger white men who have gone to these large multicultural colleges in which such vehemently anti-White and anti-America things are taught,” the vice commander said.

Campus police threw away the group’s messages, though.

“Rice has a policy that prohibits solicitation on campus without permission, so our officers removed two fliers that had been attached to tree,” said Interim Rice University Police Chief Clemente Rodriguez. “On Sunday, another flier was found on the traffic control box on the corner of campus at Main and University and we removed that one also.”

Hurley told us it is just as well.

“I don’t know a single person in the student body who is not offended or at least very upset by the fact that this is here and people think that this is OK,” Hurley said.

Still, Vanguard insists their group is here to stay.

Below is the entire statement from Vanguard Texas:

“We chose Rice because we were going for a variety of large campuses in Texas. We also put up posters at several other locations.

"Refer to this article on our site for details on the others: https://american-vanguard.org/2017/02/01/the-texan-offensive/

"The University would have a lot of students who would likely see the message, and our target demographic is mostly younger White men who have gone to these large multicultural colleges in which such vehemently anti-White and anti-American things are taught.

"Our group was specifically trying to get the word out about ourselves and our ideals with the posters. Overall, we are White Nationalists (not supremacists, not neo Nazis) who believe that Whites in America deserve a nation where their interests come first and their culture is not threatened by mass ethnic replacement or Cultural Marxism.”

Rice University’s interim police chief issued the following statement:

