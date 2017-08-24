With Harvey Looming, Blinn College postpones football game vs. Texas A&T

Blinn College has postponed its football game against Texas A&T originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26, due to the approach of Hurricane Harvey.

The Blinn College football team will now open its season at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Cisco College. The Texas A&T game may be rescheduled later in the season.

Blinn College will continue monitoring Hurricane Harvey, and a decision regarding potential campus closings on Monday, Aug. 28, will be determined and announced by 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27. For updates, visit www.blinn.edu.

Blinn College encourages all students and employees to visit www.blinn.edu/alert and register for the Blinn Alert system. This system allows the College to rapidly communicate important, campus-related emergency notifications via text and email.

