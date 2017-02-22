Woman's warning about shirt on windshield goes viral

Ashely Hardacare shared her scary experience on Facebook (Feb. 22, 2017) (Photo: Ashley Hardacare via Facebook)

Ashley Hardacre's cautionary tale about women's safety based on a frightening experience at Genesee Valley Mall in Flint has gone viral.

Last week, the Davison resident wrote a Facebook post about what happened when she walked to her car after work at the mall, with a photo of a flannel shirt on her windshield from inside her car.

Hardacre explained that she didn't see the shirt until she got into her car and noticed there were two cars near her, one of which was running.

"I used my windshield wipers to try to get them off but the shirt was completely wrapped around my wiper blade," she wrote. "I had seen posts lately about people finding things under their windshield wipers in the Burton/Flint area as an attempt to get girls out of their cars and distracted. Luckily I knew better than to remove the shirt with cars around me so I drove over to a place where I was safe and quickly rolled down my window and got the shirt off.

"I don't know why the shirt was on my car but it had to have been intentional the way it was put on there. I really can't think of another reason as to why someone would put it on my car."

The post has since gone viral. It was shared more than 100,000 times and has even made national news.

“I posted about the incident to inform others that it can happen to anyone and that they shouldn’t fall for it,” Hardacre told CBS News, which reports the local police department is investigating the incident and assures residents that this sort of incident is uncommon. “A lot of people think it is fake or it won’t happen to them. But you can never be too safe.”

