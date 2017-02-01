World Hijab Day: solidarity through understanding

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - World HIjab Day is an annual event that occurs on Feb. 1 every year since it began in 2013.

The event started as a way to foster religious tolerance and understanding of Muslim women. World Hijab Day allows non-Muslims to experience life as a Hijabi woman.

For many, the hijab is seen as a symbol of oppression, which is why Mayada Shokeir was hesitant to wear one when she moved to the US as a teenager.

"I always thought people were going to treat me differently and get scared, or that I was going to get scared," said Mayada.

Despite her fear of being perceived negatively, those around her were very supportive of her decision to wear the religious head scarf.

"I was very hesitant to put it on at first, because I didn't know how people would react, but my friends are open minded so they were definitely a rock," said Mayada.

For Muslim women, the hijab is a symbol of modesty and pride in their religion, much like other religions show pride by symbols of faith such as a cross or a ring.

Which is why Myada hopes days such as this will help break down the barriers and misconceptions associated with those who wear the hijab.

