Microsoft introduces Xbox monthly subscription pass

The new Microsoft Xbox One S console is announced during the Microsoft Xbox news conference at the E3 Gaming Conference on June 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. The One S is slated to launch in August. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

REDMOND, WASH. - Xbox has announced gamers will be able to gain unlimited access to more than 100 games with the subscription-based Xbox Game Pass.

The pass, which will be available in spring 2017, will give gamers “unlimited access to over 100 Xbox One and backward compatible Xbox 360 games” for $9.99 per month.

“One of the best things about Xbox Game Pass is that you can discover and download the full titles directly on your Xbox One. That means continuous, full-fidelity gameplay without having to worry about streaming, bandwidth or connectivity issues. In addition, all Xbox One games in the catalog – and related add-ons – will be available to purchase at an exclusive discount for Xbox Game Pass members, so you can make the games you love part of your permanent library to play whenever you want,” said Phil Spencer, head of Xbox in a post announcing the program.

Spencer did not state in the post every game that will be part of the program, but mentioned ‘Halo 5: Guardians,’ ‘Payday 2,’ ‘NBA 2K16,’ and ‘SoulCalibur II.’ He added “new games will cycle into the subscription” every month.

The subscription will only be available to those with Xbox One consoles and computers running Windows 10. GO HERE to learn more about the Xbox Game Pass.

