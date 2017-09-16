KAGS
#14 Blinn Football Gets Second Straight Ranked Win with Victory Over Trinity Valley

Buccaneers win 31-27 over Cardinals for second straight Top 20 win.

KAGS 11:04 PM. CDT September 16, 2017

A week after beating #10 Navarro, Blinn takes down #3 Trinity Valley 31-27.

