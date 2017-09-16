Close #14 Blinn Football Gets Second Straight Ranked Win with Victory Over Trinity Valley Buccaneers win 31-27 over Cardinals for second straight Top 20 win. KAGS 11:04 PM. CDT September 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST A week after beating #10 Navarro, Blinn takes down #3 Trinity Valley 31-27. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories Big Second Half Propels Texas A&M to Win Over UL-Lafayette Sep 16, 2017, 10:50 p.m. Bullying taken seriously in the Brazos Valley Sep 15, 2017, 6:21 p.m. The village shines: A&M professor receives award… Sep 15, 2017, 3:48 p.m.
