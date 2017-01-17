Close 17th Ranked College Station Girls Wins on the Road Against Bryan The lady cougars leave Bryan with a 19 point victory. KAGS 11:16 PM. CST January 17, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Minor League Soccer Coming to Brazos Valley 17th Ranked College Station Girls Wins on the Road Against Bryan More Stories President George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston Jan 18, 2017, 12:50 a.m. Little Elm officer shot and killed Jan 17, 2017, 4:47 p.m. Sisters who vanished in 1985 found in Houston Jan 17, 2017, 12:13 p.m.