2017 Texas A&M NFL Draft Preview

Travis Brown of the Bryan-College Station Eagle and MyAggieNation.com joined Aggie Sports Overtime to discuss the Texas A&M Aggies who could hear their names called in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 10:38 PM. CDT April 22, 2017

Travis Brown of the Bryan-College Station Eagle and MyAggieNation.com joined Colin Deaver Aggie Sports Overtime to break down the plethora of Aggies who could be selected in next week's NFL Draft. 

