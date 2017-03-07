KAGS
Close

24th Ranked Baylor Steals Win in Huntsville Over Sam Houston State

Baylor forces bases loaded walk to take lead in the 7th and eventual win.

KAGS 11:08 PM. CST March 07, 2017

Baylor scored go ahead run on bases loaded walk in 7th inning.

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories