Aerial Starks Drops Record 48 Points in Lady Tigers Win

A&M Consolidated's Aerial Starks scored a school-record 48 points as the Lady Tigers defeated Rudder 80-78.

KAGS 11:11 PM. CST February 07, 2017

A&M Consolidated's Aerial Starks scored a school-record 48 points in the Lady Tigers' 80-78 overtime win over Rudder. 

