Aggie Baseball Unveils New Throwback Uniforms

courtesy: adidas

Texas A&M baseball season is still a month and a half away but Thursday the Aggies released some exciting throwback jerseys they'll wear during the 2017 season.

Made by adidas, they're part of the Heritage Series that also features Arizona State, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, Nebraska and North Carolina State. It brings back the popular Texas Aggies moniker and recreates a look that first appeared in 1949.

Texas A&M opens the season February 17 at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park vs Bowling Green.

