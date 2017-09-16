KAGS
Aggie Defense Continues to Shine Despite Offensive Struggles

Aggies pitched a shutout in the second half on Saturday, helping the offense rattle off 31 unanswered points.

KAGS 11:09 PM. CDT September 16, 2017

After trailing 21-14 at halftime, A&M defense pitched a shutout which allowed the Aggie offense to score 31 unanswered points in the 45-21 win over Louisiana.

