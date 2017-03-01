KAGS
Aggie Football Kicks Off Spring Practice With Optimism and Unanswered Questions

The main story line for the Aggies will be who will take over under center after the departure of Trevor Knight.

KAGS 10:53 PM. CST March 01, 2017

Kevin Sumlin spoke with the media regarding all of the spring's story lines including how the quarterback situation was shaping up between Nick Starkel, Jake Hubenak and Kellen Mond.

