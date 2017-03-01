Close Aggie Football Kicks Off Spring Practice With Optimism and Unanswered Questions The main story line for the Aggies will be who will take over under center after the departure of Trevor Knight. KAGS 10:53 PM. CST March 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Kevin Sumlin spoke with the media regarding all of the spring's story lines including how the quarterback situation was shaping up between Nick Starkel, Jake Hubenak and Kellen Mond. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Aggie 'Rokerthon' invitation video goes viral Female warden prepares women for life after prison Drug smugglers taking over Arizona Local Mardi Gras Celebration Johnny Manziel in Dallas County court Rudder Dominates Second Half to Advance to Regional Semi Finals Mumford Survives Tough Test from Snook TAMU students file Title IX complaint Trump: 'A new chapter of American Greatness is now beginning' Team coverage: Manhunt continues after 2 officers shot More Stories Reward offered for wanted Madison County man Mar. 1, 2017, 11:47 a.m. Texas A&M Invites Today Show's Al Roker to Campus Feb 27, 2017, 3:21 p.m. Pollen: Bad for Humans but Great for Bees Mar. 1, 2017, 6:23 p.m.
