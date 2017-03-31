Aggie Football Letterman Chris Dausin Passes Away

Courtesy: Texas A&M

SAN ANTONIO— Texas A&M 1993 Aggie Heart Award winner Chris Dausin (DOW-son) passed away quietly at his home in San Antonio.

Dausin was a three-year starter at center for the Aggies and earned first-team All-Southwest Conference honors in 1992 and 1993. Dausin was a mainstay of the Aggies’ record-setting Senior Class of 1993 that became the first group of seniors to surpass the 40-win plateau in its four seasons and finished with a sparkling 41-8-1 record. They advanced to a bowl game all four years and were the first seniors to post three straight 10-win seasons.

The Aggie Heart Award is presented to a Texas A&M football senior who exerts himself to the fullest every time he dons his football gear, regardless of whether it is spring practice or a bowl game.

Dausin’s class never lost a game at Kyle Field, compiling a 23-0-1 record on their home turf. They also set a Southwest Conference record by winning 22 straight game against conference opponents, which was the longest streak in the nation at that time.

Chris was the youngest of three Dausin brothers to don the maroon and white. Bryan Dausin lettered for the Aggies from 1979-82 and Randy Dausin lettered from 1983-85. Randy earned the coveted Aggie Heart Award Award in 1985.

Services are pending.

