Aggie Ladies Start 1-0 in SEC Play with Comeback Win Over Vanderbilt

It was the largest comeback for A&M since February 2016.

KAGS 10:57 PM. CST January 02, 2017

All five Aggie starters scored in double figures including Anriel Howard who recorded a double double with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Her point total tied with Jasmine Lumpkin's 17 points were game highs.

