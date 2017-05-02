Aggie Men's Tennis to Host Buffalo, Memphis and Oregon for NCAA 1st and 2nd Rounds

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The 11th-ranked Texas A&M men's tennis team received its 24th consecutive bid to the NCAA Men's Tennis Championship, announced Tuesday afternoon. The Aggies were named one of 16 host schools as the national 12th seed and will host first and second round action at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center, May 12-13. The Maroon and White will take on Buffalo (14-5) in the NCAA opening round, while No. 21 Oregon (18-6) and No. 33 Memphis (15-8) will compete in the other first round contest.



First round matches in College Station will begin on Friday, May 13, with the Ducks facing the Tigers at 11 a.m., followed by the Aggies (29-6) and Bulls at 2 p.m. The two winners will face off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, to determine which team advances to the NCAA Team Championships in Athens, Georgia, May 18-23.



The 2017 selection marks the 25th overall appearance for the men's tennis team in the NCAA Tournament. Last year, the Aggies hosted the first and second rounds in College Station. The Aggies opened the tournament with a 4-0 victory over George Washington before falling to Texas in the second round.



The NCAA Selection Committee named Wake Forest (1), Virginia (2), Oklahoma State (3), Southern Cal (4), UCLA (5), TCU (6), Baylor (7), California (8), North Carolina (9), Texas (10), Oklahoma State (11), Texas A&M (12), Georgia (13), Oklahoma (14), Florida (15) and Stanford (16) the national seeds. In addition to the three national seeds from the SEC, six additional teams were named to the field of 64 (Arkansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and South Carolina).



All-session and single match tickets will be on sale to the public at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 888-992-4443, online at www.12thmanfoundation.com or in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kyle Field Box Office located on the north end of the stadium. Tickets can also be purchased at the Mitchell Tennis Center starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 12. Student tickets are available for $4 per match or $6 for the entire session.



NCAA Notes

- The Aggies are 36-25 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Round of Eight 13 times and the Round of 16 twice

- Head Coach Steve Denton is 16-10 all-time in the NCAA Tournament

- Texas A&M and Buffalo have never met on the tennis court

- Texas A&M is 1-0 vs. Oregon, defeating the Ducks 7-0 in 2003

- Texas A&M men’s tennis and Memphis have never faced off







Texas A&M Head Coach Steve Denton Quotes

On hosting the first and second rounds …

"Hosting again this year shows that we are a really consistent program and shows that we have good players and a good team to be able to host the first and seconds rounds several times over the last couple years. It is a testament to the team’s hard work and shows that we have had a good season up to this point, but now is when we want to be playing our best tennis as the level of play continues to rise each round of the tournament."



On the three teams headed to College Station…

"I know the coach at Buffalo, he was the private coach of one of our former players, Wil Spencer. I know he is a very capable coach, we don’t too much about their team but will learn about them over the next couple days leading into that first round match. Oregon has done a great job improving each year in the Pac-12, they have had a very good year and played a lot of really good teams. They will be a really good test if they are able to defeat Memphis. The Tigers have had a great program over the years, being a thorn in the side of a lot of bigger schools. They have had a lot of success, so we have our work cut out for us and I know our guys will be ready and excited to host the NCAAs at the Mitchell Tennis Center again."





NCAA First and Second Rounds

(Mitchell Tennis Center, College Station, Texas)

First Round

Friday, May 12

No. 21 Oregon (18-6) vs. No. 33 Memphis (15-8), 11 a.m.

No. 11 Texas A&M (19-6) vs Buffalo (14-5), 2 p.m.



Second Round

Saturday, May 13

Oregon/Memphis winner vs. Texas A&M/Buffalo winner, 2 p.m.





Ticket information:

Tickets to the first and second-round matches can be purchased in advance at 12thManFoundation.com or during business hours at the Athletic Ticket Office located at Kyle Field or by calling the ticket office at 1-888-99-AGGIE or 979-845-2311. Tickets also will be available for purchase on match days at the Mitchell Tennis Center beginning one hour before match time.



$18 All-Session Reserved (Stadium Club)

$10 Single Day Reserved (Stadium Club)

$10 All-Session General Admission

$7 Single Day General Admission

$6 All-Session Student/Youth General Admission

$4 Single Day Students/Youth

Free for children under age two





Texas A&M Men's Tennis NCAA History: 24 times (23 consecutive)

2016 – (12th seed) Host 1st and 2nd rounds: Beat George Washington (4-0); lost to Texas (4-3)

2015 – (6th seed) Host 1st and 2nd rounds: Beat Eastern Kentucky (4-0); beat Oklahoma State (4-2)

Won in Round of 16 against #11 Ohio State (4-3) (Baylor, played at SMU due to weather)

Lost in Elite Eight to #3 Virginia (4-0) (Baylor)

2014 - (8th seed) Host 1st and 2nd rounds: Beat Alcorn State (4-0); lost to Cal (4-3)

2013 - (12th seed) Host 1st and 2nd rounds: Beat Marist (4-0); beat Texas (4-3)

Lost in Round of 16 to #5 Ohio State (4-0) (Illinois)

2012 - Beat South Carolina (4-0); lost to host USC (4-0)

2011 - (9th seed) Host 1st and 2nd rounds: Beat Alcorn State (4-0); beat LSU (4-0)

Lost in Round of 16 to #8 Stanford (4-2) (Stanford)

2010 - (10th seed) Host 1st and 2nd rounds: Beat Prairie View A&M (4-0); beat Ole Miss (4-2)

Lost in Round of 16 to #7 Baylor (4-1) (Georgia)

2009 - (15th seed) Host 1st and 2nd rounds: Beat Binghamton (4-0); beat Arizona (4-0)

Lost in Round of 16 to #2 Ole Miss (4-1) (College Station)

2008 - Beat SMU (4-1); lost to host #9 Baylor (4-2)

2007 - Beat Rice (4-2); lost to host #3 Baylor (4-0)

2006 - (16th seed) Host 1st and 2nd rounds: Beat UTA (4-0); lost to Notre Dame (4-2)

2005 - (16th seed) Beat Montana State (4-0); beat Boise State (4-0) (Boise, ID)

Lost in Round of 16 to #1 Baylor (4-0) (College Station)

2004- Beat Alabama (4-0); beat host Virginia Commonwealth (4-0) (Richmond, VA)

Lost in Round of 16 to #3 UCLA (4-1) (Tulsa)

2003 - (10th seed) Host 1st and 2nd rounds: Beat Maryland-BC (4-0); beat South Florida (4-1)

Lost in Round of 16 to #6 Vanderbilt (4-1) (Georgia)

2002 - (16th seed) Host 1st and 2nd rounds: Beat Southern (4-0); beat LSU (4-0)

Lost in Round of 16 to #1 Georgia (4-1) (College Station)

2001 - (7th seed) Host 1st and 2nd rounds: Beat St. Bonaventure (4-0); Beat Vanderbilt (4-0)

Won in Round of 16 against #15 LSU (4-1) (Georgia)

Lost in Elite Eight to #4 TCU (4-0) (Georgia)

2000 - (7th seed) Host 1st and 2nd rounds: Beat Army (4-0); Beat Louisiana-Lafayette (4-0)

Lost in Round of 16 against #9 Tennessee (4-3) (Georgia)

1999 - Beat Texas Tech (4-3); lost to host #4 Texas (4-1)

**NCAA expanded to current 64-team team in 1999.

1998 - At Austin: Beat Arkansas-Little Rock (4-0); beat Arkansas (4-3)

Lost to SMU (4-3) in regional championship

1997 - At Fort Worth: Lost to Texas (5-0)

1996 - At Austin: Beat Texas Tech (4-3); lost to host Texas (4-3)

1995 - Hosted: Beat Arkansas (4-1); lost to Texas (4-3)

1994 - At Houston: Beat Texas Tech (4-0); beat Arkansas (4-3)

Advanced to Round of 16 and lost to Duke (4-1) (Notre Dame)

1985 - Lost in Round of 16 to Pepperdine (5-3)

