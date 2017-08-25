Aggie Soccer Cancels Match with Oregon Due to Hurricane Harvey

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Saturday evening’s 2017 Ellis Field opener between the Texas A&M Aggies and Oregon Ducks has been canceled.

In the best interest of team safety, the Ducks will not be flying out of Oregon Friday. The Aggies are pursuing the addition of a match at a future date. Always check 12thMan.com for the most up-to-date schedule.

For information regarding tickets, please contact the 12th Man Foundation Ticket Office by phone by calling 979-845-2311 or toll free at 1-888-99-AGGIE; or in person at the inside ticket windows located at the North End of Kyle Field. Ticket office hours of operation are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on business days.

The Aggies return to action Friday, September 1 when they host the Oklahoma State Cowgirls in an 8 pm contest.

© 2017 KAGS-TV