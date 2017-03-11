Aggie Softball Is Mother Nature's Second Victim on Saturday; Game 2 Against MSU Suspended

COLLEGE STATION – Saturday's game between Texas A&M and Mississippi State has been postponed due to inclement weather and will resume Sunday at 11:30 a.m.



The game will restart in the bottom of the 5th inning as the Aggies lead 5-1.



The Aggies grabbed an early 1-0 advantage in the second as Riley Sartain scored from second on a fielding error by the shortstop.



In the fourth, Texas A&M tagged the Bulldogs for four runs. The Aggies led off the frame with three-consecutive singles to load the bases with no outs, before scoring the first run on a throwing error.



Erica Russell then hit a sacrifice fly to center to score pinch runner, Miranda Miles. Kaitlyn Alderink topped off the inning with a two-out, two-RBI single to center, scoring Kristen Cuyos and Sarah Hudek.



Mississippi State scored a run in the fifth on a based loaded hit by pitch.



Sunday's originally scheduled game will still begin at 2 p.m. and can be seen on the SEC Network and the ESPN app and can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

© 2017 KAGS-TV