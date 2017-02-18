Close Aggie Softball Moves to 9-0 with Two Wins on Second Day of A&M Invite A&M scored 18 combined runs in wins against New Mexico and Missouri State. KAGS 10:57 PM. CST February 18, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Aggies outscored their opponents 18-3 in route to wins over New Mexico and Missouri State. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS The story of Nick Choruby Gatesville Teacher accused of racist comments Hearne Hires Ricky Sargent as New Football Coach, A.D. Fans at Aggie Baseball opening day Video shows Army family's ultimate sacrifice Myles Garrett Responds to Reaction Over Draft Video More Stories New hotel and conference center going up at TAMU Feb 17, 2017, 4:14 p.m. Three generations share in the excitement of Aggie… Feb 17, 2017, 11:06 p.m. Lone Star Santas spreading 'love, hope and joy'… Feb 17, 2017, 6:38 p.m.
