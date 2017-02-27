Aggie Women Fall 62-49 At Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss.- Texas A&M fell 62-49 to Ole Miss in a women’s basketball game at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The Aggies are the 6-seed for the upcoming SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greenville, S.C. They will face either 11-seed Florida or 14-seed Arkansas on Thursday.

The Rebels (17-12, 6-10 SEC) went on a 15-3 run early in the fourth quarter to take a 49-36 lead that Ole Miss did not relinquish.

The Aggies (19-10, 9-7 SEC) were led by Anriel Howard, who had 14 points. Khaalia Hillsman, who has scored in double figures in all 29 games this season, scored 10 points.

QUICKIE NOTES

· The Aggies fall to 19-10 and 9-7 in the SEC. Ole Miss improves to 17-12 and 6-10 in the SEC.

· Texas A&M held Ole Miss to four points in the second quarter, which matches the fewest allowed by Texas A&M in a quarter (also: 12/29/15 vs. Prairie View)

· Khaalia Hillsman has scored in double figures in all 29 regular season games.

· Anriel Howard scored in double figures for the second straight game and 16th time this season

· Texas A&M’s nine steals are the most for the Aggies in SEC play this season

· Texas A&M is the six-seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament, and faces the winner of the Arkansas-Florida game at approximately 7:15 p.m. CT on March 2.

· Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 328-138 in 14 seasons at Texas A&M and 736-302 in his Hall of Fame career

