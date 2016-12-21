Aggie Women's Basketball Beats No. 19 Syracuse 105-84

WINTER PARK, Fla.- Texas A&M’s women’s basketball team won 105-84 over 2016 NCAA Runner-Up No. 19 Syracuse in the Florida Sunshine Classic at Warden Arena. Danni Williams scored 30 to lead the Aggies.

The Aggies (9-3) scored 100+ points for the first time in program history against a ranked team, and for the first time against any team since the 2010-11 season. Texas A&M would finish the game shooting a season-high 60.0% from the field, 45.5% from beyond the arc and 85.0% from the free throw line.

The Aggies led Syracuse (9-4) by as many as 14 during the first half and 53-45 at halftime, but took control of the game for good by hitting their first seven shots of the third quarter. Texas A&M led by 27 points during the second half.

Williams led the Aggies with her second 30+ point of the season, but Khaalia Hillsman had a career-high 25 off of 10-of-11 shooting. Jasmine Lumpkin set a career-high with 19 points, and Anriel Howard added 14.

Curtyce Knox had a career-high 13 assists to add to her NCAA lead in that category.

The Aggies return to action on Wednesday, December 28 at 1 p.m. to host Prairie View A&M at Reed Arena.

QUICKIE NOTES

· This was Texas A&M’s first 100+ point game against a ranked opponent in school history after 279 games against ranked opponents

· It was the Aggies’ first 100+ point game against any team since Jan. 4, 2011 against ULM (105-57)

· This is Texas A&M’s largest margin of victory over a ranked team since defeating Oklahoma 92-71 on Feb. 5, 2011, and only the sixth 20+ point win over a ranked team in school history.

· Texas A&M is now 9-3 on the season, while Syracuse falls to 9-4

· The Aggies are now 1-0 against AP Top 25 teams this season

· Khaalia Hillsman had a career-high 25 points. It is her fourth 20+ point game of the season and the fifth of her career

o She has scored in double figures in all 12 games this season

· Danni Williams had 30+ points for the second time this season

o It was her fifth 20+ point game of the season and her career

o She scored in double figures for the 11th time this season

· Curtyce Knox had a career-high 13 assists

o She had 10+ assists for the seventh time this season. She leads the nation in assists per game.

· Jasmine Lumpkin had a career-high 19 points

o She scored in double figures for the fourth time this season

· Anriel Howard scored in double figures for the ninth time in 12 games this season

· Texas A&M’s 53 first half points are the most since scoring 54 against McNeese State on Nov. 26, 2014

· Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 318-132 in 14 seasons at Texas A&M and 726-295 in his Hall of Fame career, which is tied for seventh among active coaches and tied for 13th all-time

