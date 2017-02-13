Aggie Women's Basketball Defeats No. 24 Tennessee 61-59 On Hillsman's Layup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.- Khaalia Hillsman hit a layup with 4.0 seconds to go to give Texas A&M a 61-59 win over No. 24 Tennessee in a women’s basketball game at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Texas A&M (19-6, 9-3 SEC) closed the game on a 12-1 run, but only retook the lead with Hillsman’s put-back in the final seconds. Tennessee (16-9, 7-5 SEC) led for 34:02, but did not score from the field in the game’s final 8:49.

The win was Gary Blair’s, and Texas A&M’s, first at Thompson-Boling Arena. Blair has now won in 18 SEC home venues.

Danni Williams led the Aggies with 18 points. Hillsman had a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds, along with Curtyce Knox, who had 10 points and 10 assists.

The Aggies return to action on Thursday, February 16 at LSU. Texas A&M returns home to Reed Arena on Sunday, February 19 to host No. 4 Mississippi State at 4 p.m.

QUICKIE NOTES

· Texas A&M improves to 19-6 on the season and 9-3 in SEC play. The Lady Vols fall to 16-9 on the season and 7-5 in SEC play.

· Texas A&M is now 3-1 against ranked teams this season, with all four of those games coming away-from-home.

· This was Gary Blair’s first career win in Thompson-Boling Arena.

· Danni Williams scored in double figures for the 15th straight game and 24th time in 25 games this season

· Khaalia Hillsman had a double double

o She has scored in double figures in all 25 games this season

o She had 10+ rebounds for the 12th time this season and 19th time in her career

· Curtyce Knox had her fourth double-double of the season

o Knox had 10+ points for the 12th time this season

o She had 10+ assists for the 12th time this season.

o Knox passed Lisa Branch’s 1995-96 season (231 assists) for second on Texas A&M’s single-season assist list. Knox has 238 assists this season.

· Anriel Howard passed Achiri Ade’s 2014-15 season (263 rebounds), Karla Gilbert’s 2013-14 season (269 rebounds) and Prissy Sharpe’s 1997-98 season (273 rebounds) to move from 11th to eighth on Texas A&M’s single-season rebound list. Howard has 274 rebounds this season.

o Howard had 10+ rebounds for the sixth straight game and 19th time this season

· Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 328-135 in 14 seasons at Texas A&M and 736-198 in his Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame career. Blair is 14th all-time and eighth among active coaches in career wins.

(© 2017 KAGS)