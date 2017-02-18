KAGS
Close

Aggieland Panthers Win Home Finale

The Aggieland Panthers homeschool team defeated CHSM Knights 54-52 to close out the regular season.

KAGS 11:09 PM. CST February 18, 2017

The Aggieland Panthers homeschool team defeated CHSM Knights 54-52 to wrap up their home season. 

(© 2017 KAGS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories