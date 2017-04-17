Aggies Add Corbett for 2018

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies added Mason Corbett for the 2018 season head coach Rob Childress announced on Monday. Corbett is a two-sport standout at Brandeis High School in San Antonio, excelling at shortstop and quarterback.

“Mason has a really advanced feel for hitting,” Texas A&M assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Justin Seely said. “He is a middle infielder, quarterback and the son of a coach. He’s great athlete with makeup and a fiercely competitive nature. He is a versatile player that can play all over the infield. We are fortunate to have him as an Aggie.”

Corbett is a three-time all-district performer, including an All-District 28-6A selection in both 2015 and 2016. He hit over .340 across his first three seasons with the Broncos.

He was tabbed a Rawlings/Perfect Game Underclassmen Preseason All-American in 2015 and 2016. Corbett also played for Team Texas in the Sun Belt Classic Baseball series in 2016. Prior to the 2017 season, Corbett was named Perfect Game All-Texas Honorable mention.

Mason is the son of former Texas A&M standout Sherman Corbett, who went on to enjoy a Major League career with the California Angels in the 1980s. He went on to become head coach at UT San Antonio and he now serves as an assistant athletic director at UTSA.

On the gridiron, Corbett was an All-District selection in 2016 and second team All-Area. In the latest season, he combined for 28 touchdowns, 21 in the air and seven on the ground, while passing for over 2,000 yards.

The addition of Corbett gives the Aggies 14 newcomers set to join the team for 2018 season.

2016-17 Texas A&M Baseball signing class (as of April 17, 2017)

Jack Conlon – RHP – 6-4, 210, R/R - Sugar Land, Texas (Clements HS)

Mason Corbett – INF – 6-0, 175, L/R – San Antonio, Texas (Brandeis HS)

Zach DeLoach – OF/RHP – 6-1, 195, L/R – Lewisville, Texas (Hebron HS)

Tylor Fischer – RHP – 6-4, 175, R/R – Houston, Texas (Langham Creek HS)

Will Frizzell - 1B – 6-5, 220, L/R - Rockwall, Texas (Rockwall HS)

Adam Hall – INF – 6-0, 180, R/R – London, Ontario, Canada (A.B. Lucas Secondary School)

Cam Haller - C – 5-10, 200, R/R - Marshall, Texas (Marshall HS)

Michael Helman – INF – 6-0, 190, R/R – Lincoln, Nebraska (Pius X HS/Hutchinson JC)

Nolan Hoffman – RHP – 6-3, 195, R/R – Lincoln, Nebraska (Southeast HS/Hutchinson JC)

Asa Lacy - LHP – 6-4, 200, L/L – Kerrville, Texas (Tivy HS)

Christian Roa – RHP – 6-3, 190, R/R – Houston, Texas (Memorial HS)

Dustin Saenz – LHP – 5-10, 180, L/L – Corpus Christi, Texas (King HS)

Alex Scherff – RHP – 6-2, 195, R/R – Colleyville, Texas (Grapevine HS)

Aaron Walters - C – 6-0, 195, L/R - Kerrville, Texas (Center Point HS)

