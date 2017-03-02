Aggies Advances To SEC Quarterfinals With 67-48 Win

GREENVILLE, S.C.- Texas A&M used a huge third quarter run to defeat Florida 67-48 in the Second Round of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena and advance to the quarterfinals of the event.

The Aggies (20-10), who trailed 27-20 with 7:45 left in the third quarter, rattled off a 20-4 run, building a double-digit lead that the Gators (15-16) could not overcome.

Khaalia Hillsman had her 13th double-double of the season with 24 points and 11 rebounds. She was joined in double-figures by Danni Williams, who had 17.

The win marks the Aggies’ 12th straight 20+ win season, which is the second-longest streak in the SEC. Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair also ties the late NC State coach Kay Yow for 13th with 737 career wins.

Curtyce Knox, Texas A&M’s single-season assist leader, had nine, moving her past former LSU guard Temeka Johnson’s 2004-05 season for third on the SEC single-season list.

The Aggies return to action on Friday, March 3 at approximately 7:15 p.m. CT to take on 3-seed Missouri in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

