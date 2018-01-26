Aggies announce hiring of three football assistant coaches

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Former collegiate head coach and longtime SEC assistant coach Bradley Dale Peveto returns to his home state to coach the linebackers on head coach Jimbo Fisher’s first Texas A&M staff.

"Bradley Dale has coached in the SEC for many years and his knowledge of the league will be a huge asset for our defense and our program,” Fisher said. “The Peveto family name has a tremendous connection to Texas high school football and we're excited to be able to have him our staff at Texas A&M."

A standout linebacker during his playing days at SMU, Peveto has a national championship on his coaching resume and has coached at the collegiate level for more than 30 years, including within the Southeastern Conference for the last five years at the University of Kentucky, LSU and Ole Miss. He also served as the head coach at Northwestern State (La.) for four seasons.

By the Numbers

59 All-Conference Selections

14 All-Americans

7 NFL Draft Picks

5 Conference Championships

1 Conference Defensive Player of the Year

1 NFL First Round Selection

1 National Championship

A highly-regarded recruiter, Peveto arrives in Aggieland after coaching the linebackers and special teams at Ole Miss for the 2017 season. Linebacker DeMarquis Gates led the Rebels in 114 tackles to rank fourth among all SEC defenders.



Peveto moved to Ole Miss following three seasons (2014-16) as a member of the LSU coaching staff, his second stint with the Tigers after serving four seasons (2005-08) earlier in his career. In seven total seasons with the Tigers, LSU posted a 59-19 mark and won five bowl games, including the 2007 BCS national championship. In six years as LSU’s special teams coordinator, the Tigers scored 11 special teams touchdowns and blocked six kicks.



In 2016, Peveto oversaw LSU special teams and also coached outside linebackers on defense. His special teams defense ranked among the best in the SEC as the Tigers were second in punt return defense and third in kick return defense. He coached first team All-American Tre’Davious White, who was sixth in the conference in punt return yards and one of four SEC players to return a punt for a touchdown.



Peveto helped lead a defense that was sixth nationally in scoring defense, allowing only 16.4 points per game. His linebackers also contributed to LSU ranking 14th in total defense (323.0 ypg). Both marks ranked third in the SEC. Another first team All-America honoree, Kendall Beckwith, was under Peveto’s guidance throughout the 2016 campaign. Beckwith swarmed the ball all season long, ranking second in the SEC with 9.1 tackles per game. He tallied 91 tackles to lead the LSU defense, adding six tackles for loss and a sack.



Helping put together LSU’s 2016 recruiting class, which was rated No. 6 nationally, Peveto was an honorable mention for Scout.com Recruiter of the Year in the Southeastern Conference.



In 2015, LSU featured two of the most dynamic return men in the SEC as White ranked among the league leaders by averaging 11.4 yards on punt returns and true freshman Derrius Guice was equally as dangerous on kickoff returns with a 23.6 average. White also returned a punt for a touchdown for the second straight year, while Guice had a 75-yard kickoff return that set up an LSU touchdown. First-year starter Trent Domingue connected on 13 of 17 field goals for the Tigers, while punter Jamie Keehn averaged 40.7 yards a punt to finish his career among the school’s all-time punting leaders.



On defense, Peveto oversaw a group of linebackers that were among the best in the SEC led by Butkus Award finalist Deion Jones and Beckwith. Jones led the Tigers with 100 tackles and was a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Falcons.



In his first year back with the Tigers in 2014, LSU’s special teams accounted for one touchdown in both the kickoff and punt return game, while Keehn ranked No. 2 in the league in punting with a 44.9 average. LSU was first in the SEC in kickoff returns (26.7 average) and No. 3 in net punting (41.4 average). Peveto returned to Baton Rouge after one season (2013) as special teams coordinator and safeties coach at the University of Kentucky.



Peveto left LSU following the 2008 season to become the head coach at Northwestern State, where he posted a 14-30 mark in four seasons from 2009-12.



Peveto was a member of Les Miles’ first staff at LSU as he joined the Tigers in the spring of 2005 as special teams coordinator and linebackers coach. He remained in that position until 2008 when he was promoted to co-defensive coordinator. LSU went a combined 42-11 during Peveto’s first stretch with the Tigers, a span that saw LSU claim the 2007 national title and win at least 11 games in a season three times. Peveto’s development of linebackers was critical to the LSU defense rating among the top five in the nation for three straight years from 2005-07. During that stretch, the LSU defense held opponents to an average of 266.7 total yards and 15.7 points per game. In 2007, linebacker Ali Highsmith earned first team All-America honors from CBSsports.com, while also being named a second team All-American by the Associated Press.



As LSU’s special teams coordinator, Peveto helped both his punter (Patrick Fisher) and placekicker (Colt David) earn first team All-SEC honors in 2007 – a first in LSU football history.



Peveto joined the Tigers after two years at Middle Tennessee, where he served as secondary coach in 2003 before a promotion to defensive coordinator/linebackers coach in 2004. He led a Blue Raider defense that ranked second in the Sun Belt Conference in rushing defense. Peveto spent four years (1999-2002) at Houston as the Cougars’ co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach. During his stay in Houston, he had four players earn five all-conference awards while three were placed on Conference USA’s all-freshman squad.



Peveto served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Northwestern State for three years (1996-98), helping the Demons capture back-to-back Southland Conference Championships and NCAA I-AA playoff berths.



Peveto’s “Purple Swarm” defense at Northwestern State was ranked nationally in several statistical categories during each of his three seasons, and four of his players earned All-America honors. In addition, four Demon players were selected in the NFL Draft. The 1998 Northwestern State team went 11-3, reached the I-AA semifinals, and ranked third nationally.



Prior to Northwestern State, Peveto spent two seasons on Danny Ford’s staff at Arkansas, helping the Razorbacks win the SEC Western Division title with an 8-5 overall mark to earn a berth in the 1995 Carquest Bowl. While at Arkansas, Peveto served as special teams coordinator and linebackers coach.



Peveto coached the outside linebackers and special teams at Southern Miss in 1992 and 1993. He also coached the defensive line, linebackers and secondary at Stephen F. Austin from 1988-91, serving as the special teams coordinator all four years. The Lumberjacks led the nation in punt returns in 1989. SFA also won the Southland Conference and advanced to the 1989 I-AA championship game. His secondary was nationally ranked in passing efficiency defense in 1990 and 1991.



A 1987 graduate of SMU, Peveto began his coaching career as a secondary coach at Trinity Valley Community College.



Peveto was a four-year letterman for the Mustangs, played in four bowl games (Cotton, Sun, Aloha and Mirage), and was a team captain as a senior in 1986. During his playing career, SMU won two Southwest Conference championships (1982 and 1984) and had a combined record of 43-14-1.



A native of Orangefield, Texas, Peveto comes from a family with a rich football coaching tradition. His late father, Ed, coached high school football in southeast Texas and was inducted into the Greater Houston Coaches Hall of Honor in 1993 and into the Golden Triangle Coaches Hall of Fame in 1997. Two of his brothers were also high school coaches in Texas.



Peveto is married to the former Melissa Weser, and the couple has a daughter, Payton Marie, and a son, Jacob Edward.

The Peveto File

Birthdate Dec. 28, 1962

Hometown Beaumont, Texas

Wife Melissa

Children Payton Marie & Jacob Edward

Education

College SMU, 1987

Playing Experience

1982-86 SMU

Coaching Experience

1987 Trinity Valley Community College (Secondary)

1988-91 Stephen F. Austin (DL, LB, Secondary, Special Teams)

1992-93 Southern Miss (LB, Special Teams)

1994-95 Arkansas (LB, Special Teams)

1996-98 Northwestern State (DC)

1999-2002 Houston (Secondary, Co-DC)

2003-04 Middle Tennessee State (DC, Secondary, LB)

2005-08 LSU (Special Teams, LB, Co-DC)

2009-12 Northwestern State (Head Coach)

2013 Kentucky (Special Teams, Safeties)

2014-16 LSU (Special Teams, LB)

2016-18 Ole Miss (Special Teams, LB)

Postseason Games as a Coach

2016 Citrus Bowl (LSU)

2015 Texas Bowl (LSU)

2014 Music City Bowl (LSU)

2007 BCS Championship (LSU)

2006 Sugar Bowl (LSU)

2005 Peach Bowl (LSU)

1998 FCS Playoffs (NW St)

1997 FCS Playoffs (NW St)

1995 FCS Playoffs (NW St)

1989 FCS Playoffs (SFA)

1988 FCS Playoffs (SFA)

Bowl Games as a Player

1982 Cotton Bowl (SMU def. Pitt, 7-3)

1983 Sun Bowl (Alabama def. SMU, 28-7)

1984 Aloha Bowl (SMU def. Notre Dame, 27-20)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas --- Texas native Maurice Linguist has returned to his home state to serve as the Aggies’ cornerbacks coach on head coach Jimbo Fisher’s first staff at Texas A&M.

"Maurice has an outstanding track record of teaching and developing quality defensive backs,” Fisher said. “He is a tireless worker and he coaches with a lot of fire and enthusiasm. He's been successful everywhere he's been and he'll be a tremendous addition to our coaching staff."

A native of Mesquite, Texas, and a former standout defensive back at Baylor, Linguist comes to Texas A&M after serving one season as defensive backs coach on P.J. Fleck’s staff at the University of Minnesota. He was promoted to assistant head coach after the 2017 season.

An 11-year coaching veteran, Linguist has coached at the “Power 5” conference level for the last four years at Minnesota, Mississippi State, and Iowa State, and he also served stints at the University of Buffalo, James Madison, Valdosta State, and Baylor.

In his lone season with the Golden Gophers, Lindquist built a formidable defensive secondary despite being ravaged by injuries, which forced him to use 11 defensive backs. The Gophers ranked No. 11 nationally in passing defense (174.5 yards per game) and allowed only 16 passing touchdowns, which tied for No. 22 in the FBS.

Linguist arrived at Minnesota after spending one season at Mississippi State, where he coached the safeties. In 2016, he coached a quartet of talented players (Brandon Bryant, Kivon Coman, Mark McLaurin and Jamal Peters), who combined for seven of the Bulldogs’ 14 interceptions.



From 2014-15, Linguist was the defensive passing game coordinator at Iowa State. In 2015, he mentored freshman cornerback Brian Peavy, who earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors and was a finalist for Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. In 2014, Linguist’s young unit picked off 10 passes as he tutored a pair of underclassmen to All-Big 12 recognition. Free safety Kamari Cotton-Moya was named the Big 12’s Defensive Freshman of the Year and sophomore cornerback Nigel Tribune was a second-team All-Big 12 selection by the Associated Press. Cotton-Moya, a first-team freshman All-America pick by the FWAA, led the team in tackles.



Linguist was the defensive passing game coordinator at Buffalo from 2012-13. He was a key contributor to Buffalo’s 8-5 record, a second-place finish in the MAC East and an appearance in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in 2013. The Bulls were solid on defense, especially in the secondary, as they ranked second in the MAC with 15 interceptions. Buffalo was also second in the league in scoring defense (24.4 ppg) and total defense (382.8 ypg).



One of Linguist’s star players was Najja Johnson, who earned first-team All-MAC honors at cornerback in 2013 after recording 38 career pass breakups, the second-best total in school history.



In Linguist’s first season at Buffalo (2012), his starting cornerbacks, Johnson and Cortney Lester, ranked first and second in the MAC in interceptions. The Bulls led the MAC in opponent pass completion percentage and ranked second in the conference in pass defense.



Prior to his stint at Buffalo, Linguist spent three years at James Madison, coaching the safeties, and helping the Dukes to an 8-4 regular season record and a second-round appearance in the NCAA Football Championship Series Playoffs. In addition, The Sports Network selected the James Madison 2012 recruiting class as the best in the nation (FCS).



Linguist also served as defensive backs and special teams coach at Valdosta (Ga.) State, helping the program to a 9-3 record and a No. 12 ranking in Division II in 2008. A native of Mesquite, Texas, Linguist began his coaching career at his alma mater Baylor University, tutoring strong safeties and rover backs as a graduate assistant in 2007.



As a senior at Baylor, he was the team’s defensive most valuable player as a strong safety, an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection and an academic All-Big 12 honoree. He started 24 of 42 career games for the Bears from 2003-06 and was a four-year letterwinner. He earned a bachelor’s degree in communications (2006) and a master’s degree in health, human performance and recreation (2007) during his tenure at Baylor.



Linguist and his wife, Stacie, have one daughter, Maura.

The Linguist File

Birthdate April 1, 1984

Hometown Dallas, Texas

Wife Stacie

Children Maura

Education

College Baylor, Bachelor’s - Communications (2006)

Master’s - Health, Human Performance and Recreation (2007)

Playing Experience

2003-06 Baylor (Safety)

Coaching Experience

2018 Texas A&M (Cornerbacks)

2017 Minnesota (Defensive Backs)

2016 Mississippi State (Safeties)

2015 Iowa State (Defensive Backs / Defensive Passing Game Coordinator)

2014 Iowa State (Defensive Backs)

2013 Buffalo (Defensive Backs / Defensive Passing Game Coordinator)

2012 Buffalo (Defensive Backs)

2009-11 James Madison (Safeties)

2008 Valdosta State (Defensive Backs / Special Teams)

2007 Baylor (Graduate Assistant / Safeties)

Bowl Games as a Coach

2016 St. Petersburg Bowl (Mississippi State)

2013 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Buffalo)

2011 FCS Second Round (James Madison)

2009 Division II Second Round (Valdosta State)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas --- Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher has tabbed former University of Oklahoma Director of Sports Enhancement Jerry Schmidt to lead the Aggies’ strength and conditioning efforts.

Widely considered one of the most accomplished and innovative strength coaches in the country, Schmidt comes to Texas A&M after highly successful stints at Oklahoma (1999-2017), Florida (1995-98), Notre Dame (1987, 1989-94) and Oklahoma State (1988).

“Jerry Schmidt is one of the most respected and innovative strength and conditioning coaches in the nation, and he has had a huge impact on the college football landscape over the last 30 years,” Fisher said. “We’re extremely lucky and fortunate to have him directing our strength and conditioning program.”

Schmidt has trained six Heisman Trophy winners – Baker Mayfield, Sam Bradford and Jason White at Oklahoma, Danny Wuerffel at Florida, Barry Sanders at Oklahoma State and Tim Brown at Notre Dame and has worked with 30 NFL first-round selections, 64 first-team All-Americans and dozens of major award winners. Schmidt has coached with teams that played in six national championship games and has been a part of national championship teams from Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Florida.

Schmidt: By the Numbers

385 All-Conference Selections

171 NFL Draft Picks

64 First Team All-Americans

30 NFL First Round Picks

13 Conference Championships

6 Davey O’Brien Award Winners

6 Heisman Trophy Winners

5 Walter Camp Trophy Winners

4 AP Player of the Year Recipients

4 Maxwell Memorial Award Winners

3 Chuck Bednarik Award Winner

3 Jim Thorpe Award Winners

3 National Championships

2 Dick Butkus Award Winners

2 Bronko Nagurski Award Winners

1 Lombardi Award Winner

1 Outland Trophy Award Winner

1 John Mackey Award Winner

1 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick

The 1991 Collegiate Strength Coach of the Year, Schmidt is known for his disciplined, intense and innovative workouts. His well-known slogan is, “Hard Work Beats Talent When Talent Doesn’t Work Hard!”

In 19 seasons at Oklahoma, Schmidt helped the Sooners win 11 conference titles, the 2001 national championship and nine bowl games after being hired by Bob Stoops in 1999. The Sooners won 202 games in that time frame, an average of 10.6 victories per season.

Prior to his time in Norman, Schmidt served four seasons on Steve Spurrier’s staff at the University of Florida (1995-98) and helped the Gators win the 1996 national championship, as well as SEC titles in 1995 and 1996.

Schmidt served two coaching stints at Notre Dame. He got his coaching start on Lou Holtz’s staff in 1987 as an assistant, and returned to South Bend as the strength and conditioning coordinator in 1989 after a year at Oklahoma State.

A native of Harvard, Neb., Schmidt earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska in 1986 where he learned his craft under Cornhuskers legends Tom Osborne and Boyd Epley. He earned another degree from the University of Oklahoma in 2001.

Schmidt and his wife, Robin, have a daughter (Aubrey) and a son (Samuel).

The Schmidt File

Birthdate Sept. 18, 1962

Hometown Harvard, Neb.

Wife Robin

Children Aubrey & Sam

Education

College University of Oklahoma, Bachelor’s of Liberal Studies, 2001

University of Nebraska, Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science, 1986

High School Harvard High School, Harvard, Neb.



Coaching Experience

1987 Notre Dame (Assistant)

1988 Oklahoma State (Director)

1989-94 Notre Dame (Coordinator)

1995-98 Florida (Coordinator)

1999-2017 Oklahoma (Director of Sport Enhancement)

2018 Texas A&M (Director of Athletic Performance)

Bowl Games as a Coach

2018 Rose Bowl, CFP Semifinal (Oklahoma)

2017 Sugar Bowl (Oklahoma)

2015 Orange Bowl, CFP Semifinal (Oklahoma)

2014 Russell Athletic Bowl (Oklahoma)

2014 Sugar Bowl (Oklahoma)

2013 Cotton Bowl (Oklahoma)

2011 Insight Bowl (Oklahoma)

2011 Fiesta Bowl (Oklahoma)

2009 Sun Bowl (Oklahoma)

2009 BCS National Championship Game (Oklahoma)

2008 Fiesta Bowl (Oklahoma)

2007 Fiesta Bowl (Oklahoma)

2005 Holiday Bowl (Oklahoma)

2005 Orange Bowl, BCS National Championship Game (Oklahoma)

2004 Sugar Bowl, BCS National Championship Game (Oklahoma)

2003 Rose Bowl (Oklahoma)

2002 Cotton Bowl (Oklahoma)

2001 Orange Bowl, BCS National Championship Game (Oklahoma)

1999 Independence Bowl (Oklahoma)

1998 Orange Bowl (Florida)

1997 Florida Citrus Bowl (Florida)

1996 Sugar Bowl, Bowl Alliance Championship (Florida)

1995 Fiesta Bowl, Bowl Alliance Championship (Florida)

1994 Fiesta Bowl (Notre Dame)

1993 Cotton Bowl (Notre Dame)

1992 Cotton Bowl (Notre Dame)

1991 Sugar Bowl (Notre Dame)

1990 Orange Bowl (Notre Dame)

1989 Fiesta Bowl (Notre Dame)

1988 Holiday Bowl (Oklahoma State)

1987 Cotton Bowl (Notre Dame)

