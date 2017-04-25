Aggies Beat A&M-Corpus Christi, 5-2

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 19 Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders, 5-2, Tuesday evening on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Cole Bedford highlighted the Aggie offensive production with a 2-for-3 day that included a double and a triple. He scored two of the Aggie’ five runs and caught a man stealing while behind the plate.

The Islanders (14-27) were the first to crack the scoreboard putting a run up in the first off A&M starter Turner Larkins. The first run came home on an RBI groundout off the bat of Brett Burner.

The Aggies’ big inning came in the third off Islander starter Chris Glover (0-1). Bedford got things started with a walk and after two quick outs Austin Homan extended the inning on a single and Blake Kopetsky tied the game with a single of his own. Nick Choruby plated a plated a pair with a double down the right field, putting the Aggies up 3-1.

Corpus Christi cut into the Aggie advantage with a run in the fourth after a pair of scoreless frames from Larkins. The Aggies matched it with a one-out rally in the fifth started by a Cole Bedford triple to the gap. Jorge Gutierrez brought him home with a single to rightfield giving Texas A&M (29-13) a 4-2 lead.

Larkins finished his outing with 4 innings of one-run baseball. He was relieved by Kaylor Chafin (5-1) who kept the Isles off the board for his three innings of work, striking out one and allowing two hits. Cason Sherrod locked down the final six outs for his second save of the season.

Bedford came up big again helping the Maroon & White put an insurance run up in the seventh. After Joel Davis got on with a one-out single, Bedford sent one down the left field line bringing Davis all the way around from first with a double.

The last two batters in the Aggie lineup, Kopetsky and Homan, went a combined 4-for-7 on the day and scored twice. Choruby reached thrice with a pair of walks and a double.

Next up, the Aggies hit the road for a three-game set with Missouri in Columbia. First pitch from Taylor Stadium on Friday is set for 6:32 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

On the win…

“I’m proud of our win. We spend a lot of emotion on the weekends to get through SEC play and for us to come out ready to go, it says a lot about our group. We hit a lot of balls hard tonight, 17 barrels, our great at bats, 10 hits and we hit a lot of balls hard right at them. Pitching and defense was outstanding. Turner [Larkins] scuffled a little bit early but got it back together a little bit and the bull pen was outstanding. But again, I can’t say enough about our defense. It’s been unbelievable.”

Sophomore C Cole Bedford

On Turner Larkins’ pitching performance…

“I haven’t got to catch him the last couple of starts but just in the dugout and then tonight, he shows glimpses of old Larkins that everyone expects and I know he does that too. It was tough. He’s had some bad breaks this year but everyone knows in big time games, he’s going to be there. He doesn’t really get too up, too down on himself. But, I was happy to see him do good.”

Junior LHP Kaylor Chafin

On if it felt like a weekend game…

“It feels good. It’s fun to get out there and compete. Whether it’s Tuesday or the weekend, it’s all the same to us.”

On tonight’s outing…

“We did what we could out there, just compete, just keep throwing strikes, let the defense work and let the hitters, I mean they hit missiles everywhere, they just kind of went straight in the glove.”

