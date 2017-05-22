Aggies Begin SEC Tournament Title Defense Tuesday

HOOVER, Alabama – The No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies begin their defense of the SEC Tournament title Tuesday when they play the Missouri Tigers in a first round game at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. The game is the second contest slated for Tuesday with the tournament lid lifter between South Carolina and Vanderbilt slated for 9:30 a.m.

Last season, the Aggies lost their opening game of the tournament before rattling off four consecutive wins, including a 12-5 victory over Florida in the championship game.

Texas A&M owns an 8-5 record all-time at the SEC Tournament logging a pair of wins in both 2013 and 2015 in addition to last year’s title run.

The Aggies swept Missouri in a three-game series in Columbia this season. The Maroon and White outscored the Tigers 25-4 in the series with the Texas A&M pitching staff not yielding an earned run in the 27 innings.

The game will be televised on the SEC Network with Dave Neal (play-by-play), Ben McDonald (color) and Kris Budden (sideline) handling the call. The contest will be available for viewing on SEC Network +. SEC Network + provides digital-only events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). All three games will air on SportsRadio 1150/102.7 The Zone.





TEXAS A&M AGGIES (36-20, 16-14 SEC) vs. MISSOURI TIGERS (35-21, 14-16)

Hoover Metropolitan Stadium (10,800) • Hoover, Alabama



PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• TUESDAY: #14 John Doxakis (Fr., LHP, 2-3, 5.12 ERA) vs. #11 Tanner Houck (Jr., RHP, 4-7, 2.89 ERA)

SCHEDULE Tuesday, game will start approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the 9:30 a.m. contest TELEVISION SEC NETWORK • Dave Neal (play-by-play), Ben McDOnald (color analyst), Kris Budden (sideline) RADIO SportsRadio 1150/102.7 The Zone • Dave South (play-by-play) LIVE VIDEO SEC Network + (WatchESPN credentials required through cable provider) LIVE AUDIO 12thMan.com LIVE STATS SECSports.com RANKINGS Texas A&M – 25th (USAT), 28th (NCBWA); Missouri - unranked SERIES HISTORY Texas A&M leads 52-33-1

