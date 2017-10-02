Aggies Blank Utah Valley, 1-0, for Fourth Consecutive Win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies extended their season-long win streak to four matches with a 1-0 victory over the Utah Valley Wolverines Monday evening at Ellis Field.

The Maroon & White improved to 8-2-1 on the season, notching their fourth shutout on the year.

Haley Pounds scored the lone goal of the match in the 65th minute, burying a penalty kick for her fifth goal of the season. The goal moved Pounds into 16th place on the Aggies’ career list.

The final score belied the Aggies’ dominance throughout the match, owning overwhelming margins in shots (24-9), shots-on-goal (12-5) and corner kicks (21-3).

Utah Valley goalkeeper Sarah Davis was outstanding in goal, making 11 saves to keep the sheet clean for two-thirds of the match.

Cosette Morché made five saves for the Aggies to record her fourth shutout on the year.

Brittany Crabtree nearly added an insurance goal in the 74th minute, but her one touch chip from nine yards hit the wrong side of the crossbar.

Texas A&M returns to action Thursday afternoon when the Maroon & White host the Alabama Crimson Tide in a 6:05 p.m. contest at Ellis Field.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach G Guerrieri

On having 24 shots and 21 corner kicks…

“All of those shots and corners were the product of our play and doing a good job of keeping possession. I am just pleased that we kept pressing and pushing, then we upped our intensity in the second half. The finishing needs polished, but you need to give their goalkeeper credit. She made some tremendous saves.”

On the penalty that set up the PK...

"It was a ball that was played through and Haley (Pounds) recognized that she might be able to get on to it and it goes in to win the ball. After she wins it the goalie comes in late and cleans her out. It was a clear-cut penalty, good call. Haley had to wait a little bit extra from the shenanigans that were going on in other parts of the penalty box. Just a cool, calm and collected senior who was able to bury the penalty."

Junior goalkeeper Cosette Morché

On the shutout…

"We have gotten unlucky the last couple of games and we have let a few goals slip by. I think that coming out of this game with a shutout really brings confidence back to the team and in each other. I think that moving forward we will be able to keep getting shutouts."

