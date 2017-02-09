Close Aggies Blow Alabama Out of Reed Arena on "Beat the Hell Out of Breast Cancer" Night Anriel Howard registered a double double. KAGS 11:04 PM. CST February 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Anriel Howard registered a double double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. (© 2017 KAGS) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Friends and Social Media help an Aggie buy his ring FInstagram for web TAMU Innovative Glowing Bike Crossing Abused dog undergoes surgery White House spokesman responds to Kellyanne Conway promoting Ivanka Trump brand TAMU Hiring Freeze TAMU Student Dies in a Bicycle Accident NASA suffers damage from EF-2 tornado Blinn Treasures Performed at Super Bowl 51 Family loses two homes in N.O. East tornado More Stories Federal appeals court won't reinstate Trump's travel ban Feb. 9, 2017, 5:31 p.m. Ted Cruz says Dems are 'party of the Ku Klux Klan' Feb. 9, 2017, 7:33 a.m. Brenham driver license office temporarily closed for… Feb. 9, 2017, 5:31 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs