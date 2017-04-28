Aggies Clinch Fifth Straight SEC Series with Doubleheader Sweep of Missouri

COLUMBIA, Missouri – Nine different Aggies scored a run as No. 22 Texas A&M rolled to an 11-1 victory over the Missouri Tigers in the series opener Friday afternoon at Taylor Stadium.

The Aggies continued the onslaught in game two with a 7-1 victory to clinch a fifth consecutive SEC series. Game three is on Sunday at 1 pm due to weather concerns on Saturday.

Braden Shewmake led the Aggie arsenal, going 4-for-6 with one run and two RBI. Nick Choruby and Blake Kopetsky added two hits apiece. George Janca chipped in with three RBI, including a two-run dinger.

Brigham Hill was dominant on the mound, pitching 7.0 scoreless innings, scattering two hits and two walks while striking out seven. With his final K, the second out of the seventh inning, Hill became the 17th Texas A&M pitcher to record 200 career strikeouts.

Landon Miner closed out the game with two innings of relief on the mound. He allowed one unearned run on two hits and one walk while striking out two.

The Aggies pounced on the Tigers for three runs in the top of the first. Choruby was issued a base on balls to start the game and Logan Foster followed by rattling a triple down rightfield line. Shewmake pushed Foster across with a groundout to second for the 2-0 lead. Joel Davis and Cole Bedford strung together back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners and Davis came home when rightfielder Trey Harris dropped Jorge Gutierrez’s fly ball but regrouped in time to retire Bedford at second on the force out.

Texas A&M (30-13, 11-8 SEC) manufactured a two-out run in the fourth. Austin Homan drew a walk and Kopetsky threaded with a single through the right side. Choruby with a single through the right side of his own to plate Homan for the 4-0 advantage.

In the fifth inning, the Aggies had bases loaded with no outs. The Maroon and White cashed in with three runs as Janca was hit by a pitch and Homan poked a two-run single to leftfield.

The Aggies put the game away with a four-run seventh. Janca blasted a two-run home run to leftfield and Choruby and Shewmake each added RBI singles.

Missouri (27-16, 8-11 SEC) broke the scoring seal in the eighth with an RBI single by Kirby McGuire.

